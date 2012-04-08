TOKYO, April 9 Japan's current account surplus
fell 30.7 percent in February from a year earlier but marked an
improvement from a rare deficit the previous month, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, as external demand stabilises and
helps the economy recover.
The fall was smaller than the median forecast of a 32.5 pct
fall in a Reuters poll.
The surplus stood at 1.1778 trillion yen ($14.30 billion) ,
a gainst a median forecast for 1.1485 t rillion yen, and followed
a deficit of 437.3 billion yen in January, which was the
largest-ever deficit.
Following are details of the current account balance, with
economists' median forecast in parentheses:
(Unadjusted, billion yen)
FEB JAN FEB YR BEFORE
---------------------------------------------------------------
Current account
balance +1,177.8 (+1,148.5) -437.3 +1,700.8
Trade balance +102.1 -1,381.6 +720.3
Income balance +1,243.0 +1,132.6 +1,196.5
---------------------------------------------------------------
For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here
$1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)