TOKYO, May 10 Japan's current account surplus fell 8.6 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, a slower drop than in the previous month in a sign that exports improved.

The surplus stood at 1.5894 trillion yen ($19.98 billion) , a gainst a median forecast for 1.4209 t rillion yen.

Following are details of the current account balance;

economists' median forecast is in parentheses:

(Unadjusted, billion yen)

MAR FEB MAR YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +1,589.4 (+1,420.9) +1,177.8 +1,738.6 Trade balance +4.2 +102.1 +236.8 Income balance +1,800.4 +1,243.0 +1,635.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen)