TOKYO, June 8 Japan's current account surplus unexpectedly fell 21.2 percent in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, as slowing export growth weighed on the country's balance of payments.

The surplus stood at 333.8 billion yen ($4.2 billion), against a median forecast for 450.3 billion yen.

Following are details of the current account balance; economists' median forecast is in parentheses:

(Unadjusted, billion yen)

APRIL MAR APRIL YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +333.8 (+450.3) +1,589.4 +423.9 Trade balance -463.9 +4.2 -412.0 Income balance +1,398.0 +1,800.4 +1,302.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)