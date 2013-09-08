BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan's current account surplus fell 12.9 percent in July from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as rising energy imports weigh on the country's balance of payments. The fall in the surplus, however, was less than the median estimate for a 26.4 percent decline. The surplus stood at 577.3 billion yen ($5.84 billion), against a median forecast for a 487.8 billion yen surplus.($1 = 98.9250 Japanese yen)
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort