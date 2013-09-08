TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan's current account surplus fell 12.9 percent in July from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as rising energy imports weigh on the country's balance of payments. The fall in the surplus, however, was less than the median estimate for a 26.4 percent decline. The surplus stood at 577.3 billion yen ($5.84 billion), against a median forecast for a 487.8 billion yen surplus.($1 = 98.9250 Japanese yen)