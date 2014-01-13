BRIEF-American Midstream Partners says amended credit agreement
* American midstream partners lp - by entering second amended, co amended existing credit facility to increase borrowing capacity from $750 million - $900 million
TOKYO, Jan 14 Japan's current account logged a deficit for a second straight month in November, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, as a weak yen inflated the cost of energy imports. The deficit stood at 592.8 billion yen ($5.74 billion), against a median forecast for a deficit of 380.4 billion yen.
NEW YORK, March 14 Falling oil prices weighed on energy shares on Tuesday in the wake of a report of rising crude stocks, while the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.
* Dow down 0.21 pct, S&P 500 down 0.34 pct, Nasdaq down 0.32 pct (Updates to close)