TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's current account swung back into the black in July, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, reflecting higher earnings on overseas investments. The surplus stood at 416.7 billion yen ($3.96 billion), compared with economists' forecast for 444.2 billion yen. That followed a shortfall of 399.1 billion yen in June, which marked the first deficit in five months. For the full tables, see the MOF's website here ($1 dollar = 105.1800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)