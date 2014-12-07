TREASURIES-Bonds steady before heavy slate of Fed speakers

* Fed officials dominate weekly calendar * Yellen due to speak on Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Monday before a week that will be dominated by speeches by Federal Reserve officials, with relatively little new data due to provide further clues on economic growth. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday that the U.S. central bank is on track to raise rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last