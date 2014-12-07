UPDATE 2-Britain's May to launch EU divorce proceedings on March 29
* EU vows no sweetheart deal to avoid spurring more exits (Adds context, comment)
TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's current account recorded a surplus for the fourth straight month in October, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as a weak yen and income from investments overseas bolstered the balance of payments. The surplus stood at 833.4 billion yen ($6.85 billion), against a median forecast for 366.3 billion yen, according to a Reuters poll. In the same period a year earlier, the current account logged a deficit of 154.3 billion yen. For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here (1 US dollar = 121.6600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
March 20 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors digested the G20's decision to drop a pledge to keep global trade free and as oil prices fell.
* Fed officials dominate weekly calendar * Yellen due to speak on Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Monday before a week that will be dominated by speeches by Federal Reserve officials, with relatively little new data due to provide further clues on economic growth. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday that the U.S. central bank is on track to raise rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last