TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's current account logged a surplus for a sixth straight month in December, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, helped by income from overseas investments and a narrowing trade gap due to a weak yen and lower oil prices. The surplus stood at 187.2 billion yen ($1.6 billion), against the median estimate of 358.0 billion yen in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a surplus of 433.0 billion yen in November. In 2014, Japan's current account surplus fell 18.8 percent to 2.6266 trillion yen, shrinking for a fourth straight year, reflecting bulging trade deficits. This was the smallest surplus in comparable data available from 1985. For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 118.9000 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)