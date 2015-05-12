TOKYO, May 13 Japan's current account logged a
surplus for the ninth straight month in March, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Wednesday, as a weak yen boosted income
from overseas investments and falling oil prices helped the
trade balance swing to a surplus.
The current account surplus stood at 2.795 trillion yen
($23.33 billion), against a median forecast for 2.06 trillion
yen surplus.
($1 = 119.8200 yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)