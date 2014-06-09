TOKYO, June 9 Japan logged its biggest trade
deficit for the month of April as imports of fuel and
electronics parts outpaced shipments of cars, leading to a
smaller-than-expected current account surplus, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday.
The trade deficit stood at 780.4 billion yen ($7.61 billion)
in April, up 10.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.
The current account came to a surplus of 187.4 billion yen,
undershooting a median forecast for 322.5 billion yen as trade
shortfalls widened and income gains narrowed.
The current account data also showed that the travel balance
swung to a surplus of 17.7 billion yen, the first surplus since
July 1970 as foreign visitors outnumbered Japanese travellers
abroad.
($1 = 102.5600 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)