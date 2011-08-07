TOKYO Aug 7 A senior Japanese government official said on Sunday that U.S. Treasury bonds remain an attractive investment target for Japan despite a downgrading of the U.S. sovereign debt rating.

"There is no change in Japan's trust in U.S. bonds," the official told reporters.

Japan's foreign reserves stood at $1.15 trillion at the end of July, the bulk of which is thought to be in Treasuries, making it the second largest foreign holder of U.S. sovereign debt. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Alex Richardson)