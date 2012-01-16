TOKYO Jan 16 Japan will be able to avoid a crisis in funding its large public debt for at least four to five years as large outstanding financial assets will act as a buffer, Japan's former currency czar Eisuke Sakakibara said on Monday.

Sakakibara also predicted that the dollar would likely remain weak versus the yen, trading between 72 and 79 yen for the next six months to a year, due to worries about Europe's debt crisis and the possibility of a double dip recession for the U.S. economy.

Japan will have to tolerate a strong yen for the time being as joint intervention to reverse the trend is unlikely, he said in a speech, adding that Japanese companies should take advantage of a strong yen by increasing overseas mergers and acquisitions.

Sakakibara, a former vice finance minister for international affairs who was known as Mr Yen in the 1990s when he spearheaded intervention to stem the yen's rise, said all his financial assets were in Japanese government bonds.

"I don't think Japan will have a fiscal crisis for some time to come. The average Japanese consumer has most of their assets in yen, and I don't see them buying foreign assets."

Standard & Poor's on Friday cut credit ratings for nine of the euro zone's 17 countries, including top-notch France and Austria, as policymakers struggle to contain a two-year old sovereign debt crisis.

The downgrades are a worrying reminder of Japan' own debt burden, now 213 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the worst among advanced economies and larger than the countries at the heart of Europe's debt crisis.

But Sakikabara, currently a professor at Aoyama Gakuin University, said outstanding financial assets are 240 percent of GDP and it will take some time before assets fall below public debt.

Japan's debt burden has led to numerous predictions of a looming fiscal crisis, although those forecasts have so far proven misplaced as domestic investors, backed by roughly $15 trillion in household savings, have been happy to gobble up government debt as the economy stagnates.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell to a 14-month low of 0.935 percent on Monday as the mass downgrades for Europe drew save haven flows to Japanese bonds.

Yields are likely to remain around 1 percent and won't exceed 2 percent in the next three to four years, Sakakibara said.

The dollar last traded around 76.85 yen. The dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen on Oct. 31, prompting Japan to sell a record amount of yen to stem the currency's rise.

Japan conducted solo intervention in August and September last year as a strong yen threatens exports. Japan also conducted joint intervention with Group of Seven countries after a record earthquake on March 11 last year triggered the worst nuclear crisis in 25 years. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)