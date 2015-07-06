(Adds Moody's comments on fiscal policy)
* Fitch downgraded Japan in April, outlook stable
* Japan's debt-GDP ratio worst among major economies
* Japan's govt shunned spending cuts in fiscal programme
* Moody's worried about gov't growth expectations
By Stanley White
TOKYO, July 6 Japan's public debt burden is
likely to remain high under a new fiscal framework approved last
month as the government's structural reforms will not boost
economic growth and tax revenue significantly, Fitch Ratings
said on Monday.
Japan's fiscal plan relies almost entirely on achieving high
economic growth to increase tax revenue, but there is little
room for the economy to accelerate as it is already near its
potential growth rate, Fitch said in a statement.
A lack of binding spending targets in the government's plan
also leaves room for spending to rise further, the ratings
agency said.
Rival ratings agency Moody's Investors Service also
expressed concern that structural reforms could take longer to
boost growth than the government expects.
A loss of fiscal discipline could harm Japan's economy by
putting upward pressure on bond yields and complicate the Bank
of Japan's purchases of government debt under its quantitative
easing programme.
"The strategy focuses on enhancing growth through structural
reforms as the guiding principle for fiscal consolidation,"
Fitch said in a statement.
"Many of the planned reforms are positive for enhancing
productivity and encouraging investment, but Fitch believes that
the government's expectations of their effect on growth are
highly optimistic."
Fitch Ratings downgraded Japan's credit rating in April by
one notch to A, which is five notches below the top AAA rating,
after the government failed to tighten fiscal spending to offset
a delay in a sales tax increase. The outlook is stable.
Japan's new fiscal guidelines approved last month maintained
an earlier target of returning to a primary budget surplus in
fiscal 2020 and then lowering the debt-GDP ratio, which is the
worst in the world at around twice the size of Japan's $5
trillion economy.
The government also said it would try to limit annual
spending growth to 1.6 trillion yen ($13.05 billion) for the
next three years but said this could change depending on the
economy.
"This benchmark is subject to economic and price trends,
indicating leeway to increase spending further should output
growth weaken," Moody's said in a statement.
Moody's rating on Japan is A1, which is four rungs below the
highest rating. The outlook is stable.
Japan's government aims to keep GDP growth above 2 percent
in real terms and 3 percent in nominal terms with reforms
designed to encourage investment in robotics, IT and increase
productivity.
Both Fitch and Moody's said these steps are encouraging but
are unlikely to trigger an immediate increase in growth that the
government is counting on to meet its fiscal discipline targets.
($1 = 122.6300 yen)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)