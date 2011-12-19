TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's government will be able to meet its target of limiting new debt issuance in its budget for fiscal 2012/13, starting next April, to less than 44.3 trillion yen ($570 billion), a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Total debt for next fiscal year, which includes debt rollovers and debt-servicing costs, could total around 175 trillion yen, the official said after a meeting with primary dealers and Japanese government bond investors. ($1 = 77.7100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Hugh Lawson)