GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump travel curbs weaken stocks, dollar vs yen
* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over agenda
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's government will issue construction bonds for the first time in four years to fund stimulus spending after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruised to a comfortable election victory, the Nikkei newspaper said without citing sources.
Construction bonds are debt whose proceeds are set aside specifically for public works spending. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over agenda
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Day traders love making bets on tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump, but some of the most prominent quantitative strategists from hedge funds and banks are not quite ready to make big, bold trades on his social media musings.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.82 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 1.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)