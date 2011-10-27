TOKYO, Oct 28 Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, as higher energy costs pushed up prices.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched a median market forecast.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier, also matching the median market forecast.

Following is a table of Japan's consumer price index (CPI). Tokyo area figures are released a month ahead of the nationwide data (changes in percent, previous figures for Tokyo area may be revised, economists' median forecasts in parentheses): ----------------------------------------------------------- ---- NATIONWIDE SEPT AUG

JULY Year-on-year

CPI (core) +0.2(+0.2) +0.2 +0.1

CPI (core-core) -0.4 -0.5 -0.5

CPI 0.0 +0.2 +0.2 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)

CPI (core) -0.2 0.0 +0.1

CPI (core-core) -0.2 0.0 0.0

CPI -0.1 -0.3 +0.3 - ----------------------------------------------------- --------- TOKYO OCT SEPT

AUG Year-on-year

CPI (core) -0.4(-0.4) -0.1 -0.2

CPI (core-core) -1.0 -0.4 -0.6

CPI -0.5 -0.3 -0.2 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)

CPI (core) 0.0 -0.1 0.0

CPI (core-core) -0.2 0.0 -0.3

CPI +0.3 0.0 -0.2 ----------------------------------------------------------- ---- To view the full tables, click here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)