TOKYO, Oct 28 Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, Internal Affairs
ministry data showed on Friday, as higher energy costs pushed up
prices.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.4 percent in September from a year
earlier.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit,
vegetables and seafood, matched a median market forecast.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in October from a year
earlier, also matching the median market forecast.
Following is a table of Japan's consumer price index (CPI).
Tokyo area figures are released a month ahead of the nationwide
data (changes in percent, previous figures for Tokyo area may be
revised, economists' median forecasts in parentheses):
-----------------------------------------------------------
----
NATIONWIDE SEPT AUG
JULY
Year-on-year
CPI (core) +0.2(+0.2) +0.2 +0.1
CPI (core-core) -0.4 -0.5 -0.5
CPI 0.0 +0.2 +0.2
Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)
CPI (core) -0.2 0.0 +0.1
CPI (core-core) -0.2 0.0 0.0
CPI -0.1 -0.3 +0.3
- -----------------------------------------------------
---------
TOKYO OCT SEPT
AUG
Year-on-year
CPI (core) -0.4(-0.4) -0.1 -0.2
CPI (core-core) -1.0 -0.4 -0.6
CPI -0.5 -0.3 -0.2
Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)
CPI (core) 0.0 -0.1 0.0
CPI (core-core) -0.2 0.0 -0.3
CPI +0.3 0.0 -0.2
-----------------------------------------------------------
----
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)