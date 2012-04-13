* Govt wants to end deflation 'as soon as possible' - Furukawa

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, April 13 Japan's government vowed on Friday to do whatever is needed to overcome deflation, signalling a renewed drive for structural reforms and deregulation to boost the economy rather than relying primarily on aggressive monetary easing by the central bank.

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa, speaking after the inaugural meeting of a ministerial panel tasked with devising long-term solutions to deflation, told reporters the government will do whatever it takes to pull Japan out of deflation as soon as possible.

"We'll be making more efforts than before because it is important to escape deflation in order for the government to proceed with welfare and tax reforms," Furukawa said.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda created the panel, comprised of key ministers with Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa attending as an observer, recognising that economic recovery is essential for his government's plan to double the sales tax and shore up Japan's tattered finances.

Noda has staked his political career on the tax hike plan, but the chance of success looks slim as opposition parties in a divided parliament are baulking at cooperating with the government. The bills call for the 5 percent sales tax rate to be raised to 8 percent in April 2014 and then to 10 percent in October 2015.

But in a sign that expectations remain high towards the central bank, Furukawa said the government hopes to continue working closely with the Bank of Japan to end deflation.

With inflation remaining around zero, far short of the central bank's 1 percent target, the BOJ will consider easing monetary policy at its next policy review on April 27 by boosting government bond purchases under its 65 trillion yen ($800 billion) asset-buying and loan programme, sources have said.

Shirakawa told the panel the BOJ was conducting powerful monetary easing to beat deflation, and that efforts to boost Japan's growth potential were as important as keeping monetary policy easy, according to a government official who was present at the meeting.

In February, the BOJ surprised markets by boosting the target for asset purchases by double the usual increment and setting the 1 percent inflation goal, indicating a more aggressive policy to beat deflation which has plagued the economy for nearly two decades. ($1 = 80.9000 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Shinji Kitamura and Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)