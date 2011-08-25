TOKYO Aug 26 Japan's core consumer prices unexpectedly rose 0.1 percent in July from a year earlier on higher energy prices, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, but worries about the global economy cloud the outlook for consumer spending and the nation's battle with deflation.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent fall and followed a revised 0.2 percent decline in June.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.5 percent in July from a year earlier.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier, after a revised 0.1 percent fall in July, and compared with a market forecast for a 0.1 percent fall.

The government sharply revised down this year's CPI data earlier this month after changing the base year and the components making up the index to better reflect trends in consumer spending. The government revises the base year for the data once every five years. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)