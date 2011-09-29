TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier on higher energy prices, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, but a stronger yen and mounting worries over the global economy could weigh on consumer spending and prolong the nation's battle with deflation.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, was slightly larger than a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent increase, and follows a 0.1 percent rise in the year to July.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.5 percent in August from a year earlier.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.1 percent in September from a year earlier, after a 0.2 percent fall in the year to August, and matching a market forecast. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)