TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, as higher energy costs pushed up prices.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched a median market forecast.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier, also matching the median market forecast. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)