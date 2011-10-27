TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, Internal Affairs
ministry data showed on Friday, as higher energy costs pushed up
prices.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.4 percent in September from a year
earlier.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit,
vegetables and seafood, matched a median market forecast.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in October from a year
earlier, also matching the median market forecast.
