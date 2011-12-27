Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November from a year earlier, data from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Wednesday, as the nation remains in mild deflation.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier.
The decline in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched a median forecast and follows a 0.1 percent fall in the year to October.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in December from a year earlier, which followed a 0.5 percent drop in the year to November and was bigger than the median forecast for a 0.4 percent annual decline. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)
