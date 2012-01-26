TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December from a year earlier, Internal Affairs ministry data showed on Friday, suggesting a delayed economic recovery and a strong yen could prolong the nation's battle with deflation.

The fall in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast. It was the third straight month of declines and followed a 0.2 percent fall in November.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 1.1 percent in December from a year earlier.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in January from a year earlier, after a 0.3 percent drop in December, and slightly more than a market forecast for a 0.3 percent decline.

