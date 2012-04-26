(Repeats to attach to alerts)
TOKYO, April 27 Japan's core consumer prices
rose 0.2 percent in March from a year earlier due to higher
energy costs, but analysts say the country's escape from
deflation is years away.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit,
vegetables and seafood, beat a median market forecast for a 0.1
percent gain and followed a 0.1 percent rise in February, data
by the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.5 percent in March from a year earlier.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.5 percent in April from a year earlier,
after a 0.3 percent drop in March and bigger than a market
forecast for a 0.4 percent decline.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)