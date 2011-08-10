BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group announces extension of rights offering
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc announces extension of rights offering
TOKYO Aug 10Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday that any measures to counter the yen's strength need to be focused on creating a safety net rather than on fiscal stimulus.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano said the yen is appreciating due to the dollar's broad weakness and the situation in economies overseas, not due to factors in Japan.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)
* Meridian Mining Se - offering of units of company at a price of c$0.70 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to c$9 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.