TOKYO Jan 17 Japan has bought 120 million
euros ($152 million) of new six-month bills sold by the euro
zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), in an auction on Tuesday, a finance ministry official
said.
The amount accounts for 8 percent of a 1.5 billion euros of
six month bills sold by the EFSF in the auction which drew total
bids worth 4.66 billion euros.
The auction came a day after U.S. ratings agency Standard &
Poor's downgraded the EFSF by one notch to AA+ from AAA,
following downgrades of the ratings of France and Austria by the
same margin and rating cuts of seven other euro zone nations.
Japan, a major buyer of EFSF bonds, said they remained an
attractive investment, with its finance minister voicing the
intention to continue to buy such bonds despite the
downgrade.
Japan has so far bought 3.655 billion euros of EFSF bonds of
a total 22.5 billion euros of such bonds sold by the
Luxembourg-based fund, set up in May 2010.
Japanese officials have said they would buy EFSF bonds by
tapping liquid euro assets in its foreign reserves providing
that Europe makes efforts to resolve the region's debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7891 euros)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)