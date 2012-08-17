(Corrects CPI forecast in paragraph 11 to 0.2 percent from 0.1
percent)
* Govt expects real GDP growth of 2.2 pct in FY2012/13
* Forecasts real GDP growth of 1.7 pct in FY2013/14
* FY2013/14 nominal GDP growth at 1.9 pct, above real growth
* Govt says economy recovering, warns of risks
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 17 Japan's nominal economic growth
will exceed real growth for the first time in 16 years next
year, the government said on Friday, signalling that a moderate
recovery will continue and help the country emerge from
deflation.
The forecast may ease pressure on the Bank of Japan for
further action to beat deflation, although the government is
expected to keep pressure on the central bank to offer more
monetary stimulus if slowing overseas growth hurts prospects of
recovery.
"Japan's economy is expected to recovery moderately on
robust private demand," the government said in the forecast
issued on Friday, but warned that yen rises and the global
slowdown posed risks to the export-reliant economy.
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said the government
would not rule out the possibility of compiling a supplementary
budget to support new areas of growth, such as green technology,
to ensure that the recovery momentum is sustained.
"Now is a good chance to pull Japan out of deflation as soon
as possible. It's important to take various steps for this,"
Furukawa told a news conference.
In the mid-year growth forecasts, the government said it
expects Japan's economy to expand 1.7 percent in the fiscal year
beginning in April 2013, from an anticipated increase of 2.2
percent in the current business year.
The forecasts matched the BOJ's projection issued last month
and are roughly in line with the median estimate of analysts
polled by Reuters in July.
The Cabinet Office, which made the estimate, also said Japan
will likely achieve nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth
of 1.9 percent in fiscal 2013, exceeding real GDP growth for the
first time in 16 years as it steadily emerges from deflation.
The GDP deflator, a broad measure of price trends, will
likely rise 0.2 percent in fiscal 2013 after declining 0.3
percent this business year, as the output gap will steady narrow
reflecting Japan's economic recovery, it said.
The government's real GDP estimate for the current fiscal
year, ending in March 2013, was unchanged from its previous
estimate made late last year.
The government said it expected the consumer price index to
rise 0.2 percent this year, which would mark the first rise in
four years, and by around 0.5 percent in fiscal 2013/14.
The new estimates will serve as a basis for when the
government compiles the budget for next fiscal year.
In budget guidelines approved on Friday, the government set
its focus on promoting its growth strategy as it aims to strike
a balance between efforts to prop up the economy and rein in
snowballing debt.
It set spending and borrowing caps to help prevent Japan's
debt, already worth twice its annual economic output, from
growing too much, leaving it with little room to offer fiscal
support if the economy weakens and putting the onus on the BOJ.
Last week, the government pushed through a plan to raise the
5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in 2014 and to 10 percent in
2015. It is thus keen to convince voters that the economy will
have enough momentum to withstand the tax hike's impact.
Furukawa said a rush in consumer spending expected ahead of
the planned sales tax hike will likely offer a boost to the
economy of around 0.6 percent of GDP in fiscal 2013.
