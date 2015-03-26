TOKYO, March 26 Japan's exports struggled for
the past two years due to lower demand for capital goods, a
shift in production overseas and a loss of competitiveness, but
these structural problems are fading away, the Bank of Japan
said on Thursday.
As these structural problems become less of a factor,
exports are likely to expand and will get an added boost from
the yen's recent weakening, the BOJ said in a report.
Strong exports are important because they keep factory
workers employed, supporting consumer spending and the BOJ's
plan to achieve 2 percent inflation.
The yen has weakened 17 percent versus the dollar
over the past two years, but exports have only started showing
signs of life in the past few months.
Japan tends to export a lot of capital goods, but these
exports slumped after the 2008 financial crisis as companies
across the globe cut back on capital expenditure, the report
said.
A turnaround took longer than expected as some emerging
market economies like China were saddled with excess production
capacity, the BOJ said.
However, capital expenditure globally has finally started
rising again, which will increase demand for the heavy machinery
and manufacturing equipment that Japan produces, according to
the report.
Japan's auto manufacturers have been shifting production
abroad for several years to access faster-growing markets. This
will continue, but at a slower pace as a weak yen encourages
some companies to expand domestic production capacity, the
report said.
Electronics makers, which had been losing market share to
Asian rivals, are also becoming more competitive, which will
help their exports recover, the report said.
Indexes measuring both price competitiveness and non-price
competitiveness have bottomed out recently and are showing signs
that they will now start rising, according to the report.
