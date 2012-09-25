* Choice would show govt is sticking with fiscal discipline
* Okada has turned down fin min post before
* Dearth of suitable candidates could hurt Democrats
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda is considering naming Katsuya Okada, a senior politician in
the ruling Democratic Party, as the country's new finance
minister, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Okada, who serves as a cabinet minister responsible for
welfare and tax reform, would replace Jun Azumi as finance
minister.
Okada, who has previously served as foreign minister and
held other senior posts in the party, shares Noda's drive for
fiscal and tax reform, so his appointment as finance minister
would indicate no change in the government's fiscal policy.
However, Noda has courted Okada for finance minister's job
before, only for Okada to turn down the position.
The change in personnel could come as part of a bigger
shakeup of Noda's cabinet as early as Oct. 1, the Sankei
reported without citing its sources.
Noda is making changes to members of the cabinet and senior
members of the party as the government eyes an election in
coming months.
In previous cabinet shake-ups, the Democrats have had
difficulty filling the finance minister's post because not many
of the party's members have experience suitable for the
position.