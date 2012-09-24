TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda is considering naming Katsuya Okada, a senior politician in
the ruling Democratic Party, as the country's new finance
minister, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
If named, Okada, who serves as a cabinet minister
responsible for welfare and tax reform, would replace Jun Azumi
as finance minister.
The change could come as part of a bigger shakeup of Noda's
cabinet as early as Oct. 1, the daily reported without citing
its sources.
Noda is making changes to members of the cabinet and senior
members of the party as the government eyes an election in
coming months.