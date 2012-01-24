* Support for sales tax hike falling
* Some economists say fiscal discipline plans too timid
* Japan has struggled to reduce large outstanding debt
(Adds quotes)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan will halve the ratio
of its primary budget deficit to gross domestic product one year
later than planned, the government said on Tuesday.
The delay comes after it pushed back the timing of a sales
tax rise needed to repair public finances and offset rising
welfare spending.
The ratio of the primary budget deficit to GDP will fall to
3.0 percent in fiscal 2016/17, slightly less than half of what
it was in fiscal 2010/11, ended last March 31, the Cabinet
Office said. A primary budget balance excludes debt servicing
costs and income from bond sales.
The delay was expected by some as many economists have said
the government's fiscal discipline plan is too timid. Still, it
underlines the uphill battle the government faces in pushing
through unpopular sales tax rises needed to help offset rising
welfare costs and spiralling public debt.
"It's difficult to improve public finances in one fell
swoop," Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said.
"This is more like a triple jump in track and field. Our
plan to raise the sales tax and change the welfare system is
just the first jump. We will have to work harder to improve
public finances further."
Originally, the government wanted to halve the primary
deficit-GDP ratio by fiscal 2015/16 as a first step in a long
process toward reducing the debt burden, which is the worst
among industrial nations at almost twice the size of GDP.
The government expects the ratio to reach 3.3 percent in
fiscal 2015/16, just short of its target of 3.2 percent.
In fiscal 2020/21 the primary deficit will also total 3.0
percent of GDP, the government forecast. That is well short of
its target to return to a primary budget surplus, and amounts to
an admission that it will have to work harder at fiscal
discipline.
Late last year the ruling Democratic Party agreed a
timetable on rises in the sales tax, with the first rise not
coming until April 2014, six months later than originally
planned.
The timetable, revised to appease lawmakers who are
reluctant to take the unpopular step of raising taxes, will push
up the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in April 2014 and then
to 10 percent in October 2015.
Passage of the tax hikes is uncertain as Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda's approval ratings have slumped. Noda also needs
opposition parties to vote for the bill in a divided parliament,
but so far other parties have signalled they will not easily
cooperate.
"Our draft (tax reform) plan and the bill that we are going
to submit to parliament stipulate that we will hold additional
concrete discussions to achieve a primary balance in fiscal
2020," said Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
"Enactment of the bill would be a major step forward."
The International Monetary Fund and credit ratings agencies
have often argued that Japan's sales tax, one of the lowest
among major economies, needs to rise to 15 percent or even 20
percent to help to truly improve public finances.
