TOKYO Jan 8 Fitch Ratings will not change its
sovereign rating on Japan based on promises made by the ruling
Liberal Democratic Party ahead of its election victory last
month, a Fitch official said on Tuesday.
Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific sovereign rating at
Fitch, told reporters on a conference call that the ratings
agency would evaluate the actions the new government takes from
now.
"We will be looking at Japan's economic and fiscal strategy
as a whole, including any potential revisions to the Bank of
Japan's mandate," he said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made reviving the economy his
government's top priority, but his spending promises have raised
concerns that Japan's public debt burden, already the worst
among major economies, could deteriorate further.
Colquhoun said that if the new government's policies were
able to foster growth domestic product growth, that could be
favourable for Japan's rating.
Abe has called on the BOJ to take bolder monetary easing
measures to beat deflation, and achieve a 2 percent inflation
target.
A rise in inflation expectations prompting a sharp rise in
yields of Japanese government bonds is a potential risk that
Japanese authorities are likely "well apprised of," Colquhoun
said.
"My own feeling, and this is really just speculation, is
that I don't think that's a risk they would be willing to incur,
so I don't expect that to be a source of a shock for JGB
yields," he said.
He noted that JGB yields have risen since mid-November, as
the likelihood grew that the LDP would return to power.
"There has been some market reaction, but not a very severe
one," he said.
The 10-year JGB yield stood at 0.825 percent
on Tuesday. Benchmark yields dropped as low as 0.685 percent as
recently as Dec. 6, their lowest since June 2003.
Further quantitative easing from the BOJ might also act to
constrain any rise in marketable debt yields, as similar central
bank action has done in other advanced economies, he said.
But Colquhoun emphasized that Japan's situation is not
"entirely rosy."
Japan's public debt burden, more than twice the size of its
$5 trillion economy, piled up during the LDP's more than half a
century of almost unbroken rule in Japan.
In May last year Fitch cut Japan's rating by one notch to A
plus due to political bickering over a plan to raise the
country's sales tax and warned that further downgrades are
possible.
"The main thing behind that negative outlook is that as
public debt ratios rise, in our view, despite the ongoing
strength of sovereign funding conditions, the risk of some kind
of accident which upsets sovereign funding conditions continues
to rise with the debt levels," he said.
"It would be impossible to predict exactly how and when that
might occur, but the increasing risk of such a negative outcome
is behind the migration downward of Japan's ratings in recent
years," Colquhoun said.
Fitch's rating on Japan is one notch below its rival ratings
agencies. Moody's Investors Service rates the country Aa3 with a
stable outlook. Standard & Poor's rates Japan at AA minus with a
negative outlook. All the ratings are broadly in the middle of
the investment grade range of ratings.