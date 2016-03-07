TOKYO, March 7 A delay in Japan's planned increase to its sales tax could have negative implications for the country's sovereign debt rating, an official at Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

There have been discussions in Japan's parliament recently over whether to delay the sales tax hike scheduled for April 2017.

"We're not in the business of giving policy advice," Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific sovereign rating at Fitch, said in a phone interview.

"But what I would say is that if the sales tax increase didn't happen, without other equivalent fiscal consolidation measures, the deficit would be higher, the debt would be rising faster than we currently expect, and that would be credit-negative, and could result in a negative rating action."

In April 2015, Fitch cut its rating on Japan after the government failed to take steps to offset a delay in a sales tax increase. It cut by one notch to A, which is five notches below the top AAA rating, with a stable outlook.

