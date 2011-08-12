(Repeats to additional subscribers)
TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's government cut its
economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 0.5
percent from 1.5 percent to reflect the slump in factory output
after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown
in March, the cabinet said on Friday.
The government's new forecasts, approved at a cabinet
meeting, are in line with what a government source told Reuters
on Thursday and similar to the Bank of Japan's projection last
month that the economy would grow 0.4 percent in the year that
began in April.
Japan's recovery from natural disaster faceS growing risks
from an uncertain global economic outlook and a rising yen,
Prime Minister Naoto Kan's cabinet said.
Energy shortages are also a threat as they could push up
costs and force companies to relocate overseas, the cabinet
said.
Nevertheless, the government expects the economy to grow
2.7-2.9 percent next fiscal year, depending on how quickly it
spends money to rebuild after the tsunami destroyed many towns
along the country's northeast coast.
The BOJ expects economic growth to pick up to 2.9 percent in
fiscal 2012/13.
Japan faces the challenge of combining the push to pare its
mounting government debt with spending vast sums as it rebuilds.
But cabinet office calculations suggest that a plan to
double the 5 percent sales tax by the middle of the decade may
not be ambitious enough to meet Tokyo's deficit reduction
targets.
Even if the government raises the sales tax as planned, it
would have an 18 trillion yen ($234 billion) primary budget
deficit in fiscal 2020, according to Cabinet Office
calculations, well short of the government's goal of a primary
budget surplus.
A budget has a primary balance when spending equals revenues
excluding debt servicing costs and income from bond sales.
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)