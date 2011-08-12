(Repeats to additional subscribers)

TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's government cut its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 0.5 percent from 1.5 percent to reflect the slump in factory output after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in March, the cabinet said on Friday.

The government's new forecasts, approved at a cabinet meeting, are in line with what a government source told Reuters on Thursday and similar to the Bank of Japan's projection last month that the economy would grow 0.4 percent in the year that began in April.

Japan's recovery from natural disaster faceS growing risks from an uncertain global economic outlook and a rising yen, Prime Minister Naoto Kan's cabinet said.

Energy shortages are also a threat as they could push up costs and force companies to relocate overseas, the cabinet said.

Nevertheless, the government expects the economy to grow 2.7-2.9 percent next fiscal year, depending on how quickly it spends money to rebuild after the tsunami destroyed many towns along the country's northeast coast. The BOJ expects economic growth to pick up to 2.9 percent in fiscal 2012/13.

Japan faces the challenge of combining the push to pare its mounting government debt with spending vast sums as it rebuilds.

But cabinet office calculations suggest that a plan to double the 5 percent sales tax by the middle of the decade may not be ambitious enough to meet Tokyo's deficit reduction targets.

Even if the government raises the sales tax as planned, it would have an 18 trillion yen ($234 billion) primary budget deficit in fiscal 2020, according to Cabinet Office calculations, well short of the government's goal of a primary budget surplus. A budget has a primary balance when spending equals revenues excluding debt servicing costs and income from bond sales. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)