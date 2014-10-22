* Former Japan FX diplomat says recent yen moves natural

* Tokyo won't intervene to defend yen unless moves are abrupt

* BOJ to stand pat for now-Watanabe, who is close to Kuroda (Adds quotes, details)

By Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan won't intervene in the currency market to defend a certain yen level as long as its fall is gradual, said Hiroshi Watanabe, a former top currency diplomat who now heads the state-operated lender Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Watanabe, who is close to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, also said the central bank will likely keep monetary policy steady even if inflation does not hit its 2 percent target early next year.

"I don't think Kuroda will pay much heed to calls for him to act," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sought to pull Japan out of deflation with bold fiscal and monetary stimulus that weakened the yen, boosting profits of export-reliant manufacturers.

But the yen's 8 percent fall over three months, which took it to a six-year low against the dollar, has drawn complaints from some lawmakers and business sectors for inflating the cost of fuel and raw material imports. Nearly half of Japanese firms polled by Reuters think the government should start defending the yen at this month's dollar high of 110.

Watanabe, who as former currency tsar still yields influence on Japan's exchange-rate policy, said recent dollar/yen moves centering around 104-105 yen were natural and reflected the diverging monetary policies of U.S. and Japanese central banks.

"Currency intervention becomes a possibility if the yen's moves are abrupt and warrant smoothing operations," Watanabe said. "But authorities won't act to bring dollar/yen levels to a certain level," particularly if the moves are gradual, he added.

Watanabe, who has close contact with U.S. policymakers, also said Washington likely won't complain about dollar rises against the yen and the euro, unless Japanese or European authorities directly intervene in the market to accelerate the moves.

The dollar rallied in the three months to September on a view that higher U.S. interest rates down the road would attract funds from the euro zone and Japan, where rates are likely to stay low. It traded at 106.90 yen on Wednesday.

Growing signs of gloom in Japan's economy have led to expectations the BOJ may ease policy further. In deploying its massive stimulus last April, the central bank said it aimed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.

Consumer inflation is still barely above 1 percent and many analysts doubt the BOJ can hit its target for much of next year.

Watanabe, who worked under Kuroda when they were both finance ministry bureaucrats, said the BOJ governor will not ease policy just because inflation doesn't hit 2 percent early next year.

"Kuroda would probably say things are on track as long as inflation approaches 1.5 percent early next year," Watanabe said. "Besides, it's doubtful whether adding further stimulus will be effective."

Watanabe, who served as vice finance minister for international affairs for three years to 2007, still yields influence on Japanese economic policy with his broad network of policymakers in and outside of Japan. (Editing by Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)