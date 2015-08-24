GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
TOKYO Aug 25 A senior Japanese government official said on Tuesday recent exchange-rate moves "appear to be rapid" after the yen surged to a seven-month high against the dollar as investors fled risk amid a global stock market rout.
Asked whether a meeting on market moves was planned on Tuesday among the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency, the official told reporters: "There is no plan to hold one today."
But he added that the authorities may hold such a meeting in future as needed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard and Chang-Ran Kim)
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
TOKYO, March 23 The Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2 month low in choppy trade on Thursday morning as investors became cautious before the testimony in parliament by the head of a Japanese nationalist school at the heart of a political scandal.