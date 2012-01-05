TOKYO Jan 5 Japan will continue to pay close attention to currency moves and act appropriately, a senior government official said on Thursday, after the United States criticised Japanese intervention to weaken the yen against the dollar since last summer.

The official said that it would be hard for all countries to reach a consensus on currency policy, but that Japan would continue to seek understanding on its own foreign-exchange policy.

