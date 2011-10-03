TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's top government spokesman
said on Monday that the central bank's latest tankan survey
points to signs of recovery in the ecomomy, but that the outlook
needed close watching due to risks including a possible overseas
slowdown and volatile currency and stock markets.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura was speaking after
the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed earlier on
Monday that the nation's business sentiment recovered in the
third quarter from the post-earthquake shock.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)