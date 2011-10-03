TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday that the central bank's latest tankan survey points to signs of recovery in the ecomomy, but that the outlook needed close watching due to risks including a possible overseas slowdown and volatile currency and stock markets.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura was speaking after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed earlier on Monday that the nation's business sentiment recovered in the third quarter from the post-earthquake shock. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)