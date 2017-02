TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's government is not currently in talks to nationalise Tokyo Electric, the operator of a crippled nuclear power plant in Fukushima, the government's top spokesman said on Thurs day .

Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura, speaking to reporters, also said the government is still considering what to do about the energy company.

Tepco is struggling with the costs of compensating those affected by a nuclear meltdown triggered by a record earthquake in March. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)