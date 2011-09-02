TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's new economics minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday that he wants the Bank of Japan to consider easing monetary policy further to help the government cope with the yen's rise.

Furukawa was speaking at a news conference after the first meeting of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet.

Furukawa, a former deputy chief cabinet secretary and a former official in the Ministry of Finance, takes charge of tax and social security reforms as Japan tries to rein in its huge public debt.

"We're determined that the government and the BOJ will work together while taking comprehensive measures regarding the yen's rise," he said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)