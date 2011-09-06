TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday he expects the Bank of Japan to work together with the government and take steps to support the economy.

Furukawa, speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting, said the central bank needs to pay attention to risks to the economy arising from the yen's strength.

The BOJ is expected to refrain from easing monetary policy this week, with the yen's retreat from its record high and a resilient stock market allowing it to save for later its limited options to support the fragile economy. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)