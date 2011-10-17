TOKYO Oct 17 Economics Minister Motohisa
Furukawa said on Monday that he expects Japan's economic
recovery to continue although it faces several risks, including
struggling overseas economies and a strong yen that is dragging
down corporate revenue and exports.
"Output is continuing to recover," Furukawa told a news
conference after the government released its monthly economic
report.
"I wouldn't say the economy has hit a soft patch. The
rebuilding of supply chains is likely to support the economy in
the future while public spending related to reconstruction is
likely to provide a solid boost. The economy's recovery is
expected to continue."
The government downgraded its assessment of the economy in
the October report for the first time in six months, saying
slowing global growth was weighing on the pace of recovery in
the nation's factory output and exports.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)