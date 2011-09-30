TOKYO, Sept 30 The environment surrounding the Japanese economy is becoming more severe due to factors such as the global economy slowdown, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday.

"We will closely watch economic trends and scrutinise indices," he told a news conference.

Japanese factory output rose less than expected in August, data from the trade ministry showed on Friday, in a sign that companies were feeling the pinch from a strong yen and faltering global demand. (Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa, Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)