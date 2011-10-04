TOKYO Oct 4 Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday that he will meet Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week to exchange views on the global economy.

Furukawa is due to visit Washington and New York from Wednesday to meet senior U.S. officials and make a speech at Columbia University.

"I want to create a setting where Japan and the U.S. can cooperate on issues related to the global economy," he said at a news conference.

"That Europe acts in unity is important for Japan and the United States. Japan and the U.S. need to first urge Europe to act firmly in unity."

Furukawa also repeated that he wants the Bank of Japan to take bold, appropriate policy to support the Japanese economy as needed. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)