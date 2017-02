TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's government will continue to monitor currency markets for speculative moves and is prepared to take firm measures in response to excessive speculation, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday

Furukawa, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, also said excessive and disorderly currency moves could harm Japan's economy.

Japan intervened on Monday and sold the yen for the second time in less than three months after it hit another record high against the dollar. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)