TOKYO Oct 25 Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday that Japan will take decisive measures to curb the yen's strength if necessary and that the yen's one-sided moves were continuing.

Furukawa told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that he expects the Bank of Japan to support the economy by appropriately and decisively executing monetary policy through close cooperation with the government.

He also said that it is necessary to closely watch the impact that Thailand's floods could have on the Japanese economy. Many Japanese firms and factories operate in Thailand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)