TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday the Bank of Japan needs to consider measures to tackle yen strength.

The yen crept back near record highs against the dollar after the Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near zero at least until late 2014, pressuring the U.S. currency.

The dollar traded around 76.18 yen on Friday, within easy reach of a record low around 75.31 set on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)