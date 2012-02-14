US STOCKS-Wall St drops, led by banks, as investors book profits
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to open)
TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday he saw room for the central bank to boost transparency on policy by making changes to the way it communicates its commitment to price stability.
In a news conference after a cabinet meeting, he also said it was important that the government and the Bank of Japan convey to financial markets that they are striving to achieve gradual price rises.
At a two-day policy meeting that ends on Tuesday, the BOJ may debate using stronger language to describe its commitment to beating deflation. (Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa, Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Windstream completes $580 million term loan, extending maturity to 2024
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3082, or 76.44 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 10-year yield hits one-week low at 1.694 percent TORONTO, Feb 17 The Canadian dollar edged only slightly lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell, with losses limited as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on tax and trade. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were pressured by growing global stocks. U.S