TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday he saw room for the central bank to boost transparency on policy by making changes to the way it communicates its commitment to price stability.

In a news conference after a cabinet meeting, he also said it was important that the government and the Bank of Japan convey to financial markets that they are striving to achieve gradual price rises.

At a two-day policy meeting that ends on Tuesday, the BOJ may debate using stronger language to describe its commitment to beating deflation. (Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa, Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)