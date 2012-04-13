TOKYO, April 13 Japanese Economics Minister
Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday the government and the Bank of
Japan will continue to work closely to pull the country out of
deflation.
He also told a news conference the government will take
whatever steps necessary to beat deflation as soon as possible.
Furukawa made the comments after the first meeting of a new
panel, created by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, to discuss
measures to overcome deflation. BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa
attended the meeting, comprised of key ministers, as an
observer.
(Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing
by Edmund Klamann)