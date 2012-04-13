TOKYO, April 13 Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday the government and the Bank of Japan will continue to work closely to pull the country out of deflation.

He also told a news conference the government will take whatever steps necessary to beat deflation as soon as possible.

Furukawa made the comments after the first meeting of a new panel, created by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, to discuss measures to overcome deflation. BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa attended the meeting, comprised of key ministers, as an observer. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)