TOKYO, April 24 Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday he hoped the Bank of Japan would maintain its stance of pursuing powerful monetary easing and that it would act accordingly.

Furukawa's comment, made in a news conference after a cabinet meeting, underscores the government's hope that the central bank eases monetary policy at its rate review on Friday to show its determination of pulling Japan out of deflation. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)