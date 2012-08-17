GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
TOKYO Aug 17 The Japanese government's projection of economic growth of 1.7 percent in the fiscal year beginning next April takes into account an expected rise in spending ahead of a planned sales tax hike, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday.
Last week, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government pushed through a controversial plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent by 2015.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.